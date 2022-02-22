United States: Possible rapid nuclear agreement if Iran “gets serious” | Abroad

“We can agree within days on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA,” a US State Department spokesman told French news agency AFP. The JCPOA is the 2015 agreement that world powers signed with Tehran to curb Iran’s nuclear program. The Americans pulled out in 2018 under President Donald Trump, after which Iran increased its uranium production.

For example, the Vienna international summit on Iran’s nuclear program seems to be heading towards its climax. Iran negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said on Twitter on Wednesday that a new deal was “closer than ever” after weeks of negotiations. He stressed that “there is no agreement until we agree on everything”.

Insiders have already indicated that a deal now seems truly within reach. The next few days promise to be crucial. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament on Wednesday that the Iranians had to make decisions. “Either they create a serious crisis in the next few days or they accept the agreement in which the interests of all parties are safeguarded.”

