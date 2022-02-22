







© Twitter screenshot Philip Crowther

Philip Crowther





A video of a correspondent covering the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in six languages ​​goes viral. He speaks live from Kiev in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

Philip Crowther, international correspondent for the Associated Press (AP). Crowther is a polyglot: someone who speaks several languages.

Video on Twitter

He posted the video himself on Twitter last night. The journalist has a British father and a German mother, and was born in Luxembourg. He speaks English, German and Luxembourgish as his mother tongue and the other three languages ​​- Spanish, French and Portuguese – fluently.

Crowther has been employed by AP as a TV and radio reporter since March 2019. on his site read. It covers major events around the world, such as the G-20 summit in Japan, the G7 summit in the UK, and the Tokyo Olympics.

It does this for the Voice of America, Euronews and TRT World news channels, as well as national broadcasters in Australia, New Zealand, France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, South Korea, Canada and the United States. .

“More than impressive”

The video on Twitter has been viewed millions of times, received tens of thousands of likes and thousands of retweets. “It’s more than impressive. As a native speaker of two of these languages, your accents are A+”, said a woman.

Other comments: “Very impressive, sir! And your Brazilian-Portuguese accent is perfect”, “A performance worthy of a superman” and “Amazing. It’s so impressive.”

Crowther is currently reporting on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, having recently covered the Beijing Winter Games. President Vladimir Putin announced last night in a long televised address to the Russian people that Russia recognizes the independence of the self-proclaimed “people’s republics” of Donetsk (DNR) and Lugansk (LNR).