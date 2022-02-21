The U.S. Department of Energy has announced a new National Community Solar Partnership (NCSP) goal: solar power for 5 million “poor” homes by 2025.

There are already enough solar panels installed in the United States today to power 19 million homes in the United States. Despite this, many Americans still do not have access to affordable solar power. This includes many renters, landlords who lack affordable financing options, and people without a decent roof.

Justifier

By providing 5 million of these households with solar power, the Biden-Harris government wants to save them $1 billion on their energy bills through community solar. Community Solar – “Community Solar” is a form of electricity generation where members subscribe to part of a solar panel, usually located near their homes. As a member, households receive a portion of the revenue from the solar energy produced, usually as savings on their monthly electricity bill.

“Community solar is one of the most powerful tools we have to provide affordable solar power to all American households, whether they have a house or a rooftop that can accommodate solar panels,” the secretary said. ‘Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Achieving these ambitious goals will result in significant energy cost savings, create jobs in these communities and make our transition to clean energy more equitable.”

Currently, the community solar meter in America stands at 600,000 homes and the new goal is to increase that number by 700% over the next 4 years.