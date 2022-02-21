What we can learn from Wordle’s success

Millennials are the main driver of the gaming craze. In the United States, 1 in 4 millennials play Wordle. Yes, these are the same millennials who are inundated with interactive and eye-catching graphics every day. For them, Wordle is a break from the daily routine, a delay and, above all, simple. The elevator pitch for this game is just as simple – ask 100 people what the point of the game is and you’ll get the same answer 90% of the time – “guess a word through the power of strategic deduction”. This is an understandable message for consumers, easy to share with friends and streams.

Also, the game is not integrated into an app that requires you to download or log in. The time between “hearing about” and “playing” the game is short. Combine that with the game’s easy-to-understand, hard-to-master structure and you’ve got an experience that sticks. You only have to experience it once to get addicted and want more.

In a world of eye-catching apps and complex marketing techniques, one of the best measures of success is how easy it is for consumers to get a message across the day after seeing or receiving it. The sheer simplicity of the app has allowed it to feature prominently in our lives – simply by doing very little. He wasn’t trying to deliver multiple messages, he just had one thing to say and delivered it in a straightforward and compelling way.