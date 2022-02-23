Niels Rurenga is 29 years old and lives in Heerenveen. From an early age, he was passionate about travel and photography. As a little boy, his parents took him on a trip. They took long walks in the mountains and went on adventures. The beautiful memories were captured on camera by her parents. Niels then wanted to do it himself.

Niels has made his hobby his profession. He enjoys taking people on a journey of discovery to beautiful places from his photos. A long-held wish to take a trip to New Zealand came true in 2019. In the end, he is not only staying with New Zealand, but has also visited Fiji and Australia. Almost a year later, he is back on Dutch soil, with memories of his adventures and a camera full of photos. Looking back on his journey, he realizes how valuable he was, especially at a time when we were practically housebound. A selection of these photos is visible in the library.