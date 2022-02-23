A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has spread to the United States

Scientists are keeping a close eye on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant, which has quietly spread to the United States.

BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, accounts for about 3.9% of new infections, and appears to be growing rapidly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to track data†

“If it doubles to 8%, that means we are in an exponential growth phase and could be looking at another wave of Covid-19 in the United States,” Samuel ScarpinoThe director of pathogen control at the Rockefeller Foundation said: NPR†

“And that’s of course what really concerns us. We’re all on the edge of our seats,” Mr. Scarpino said.

BA.2 is considered much more contagious than the previous Omicron strain and is responsible for a further increase in Denmark.

However, fears of a new wave of Omicron in the US could be averted given vaccination coverage and immunity to previous infections.

Nathan Grubow, associate professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, said: NPR This will result in a long tail rather than another split.

“Many of us assumed it would take off in the US as quickly as it did in Europe and become the new mainstream alternative,” Grupo said.

Other scientists warn that removing the mask could allow the new species to spread.

The new strain also appears to be more effective at evading immune system defense mechanisms than the original Omicron variant.

BA.2 is considered a “more secret” version of Omicron as certain genetic traits make it somewhat difficult to detect.

Danish scientists reported this week that preliminary information indicates it may be 1.5 times more contagious than the original variant.

The United States is still seeing around 100,000 new cases and 2,000 deaths a day due to the Omicron spike, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Covid tracker.