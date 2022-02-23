Maas also agrees. She thinks Noord-Beveland would be better off targeting beaches close to village centres. And a new swimming pool can also cause additional problems, such as a shortage of volunteers, which she says is now the case at the swimming pool in Wissenkerke.

More lighting and better quality



When it comes to lighting, all parties involved in the news The Zeeland Room were guests the wallet can be pulled. Maas says that safety comes first and therefore good lighting is important. She thinks it should be sustainable. “In North Holland they do this with algae on the road which gives light.” In his view, there are many examples that Noord-Beveland should consider.

Van Belzen also mentions street lighting as one of the areas for improvement on the island. “It’s downright bad in some ways.” Van der Kraan thinks that we should first seek to get the village lighting in order.”

road frustration



The three candidates also spoke on the road from Goes to Zierikzee. There are many concerns about this, but the candidates also know that ultimately the province must act. It also causes frustration. “I’m irritated by the speed of the process. It’s not the road that’s been dangerous since yesterday,” says van Belzen. “As a municipality, you can continue to push towards the province.”