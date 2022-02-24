Mate for women, men and children: ‘It is important to cut with your feelings’ | Kaap’s Diary

SPIKED The first thing Kapsalon Mate’s Stephanie de Haan wants to say is that she’s super happy to be open again. In recent weeks, the hairdressers of the Doornse hair salon have run a marathon to be at the service of all their customers again. By the way, without complaining, because the owner is not of that. After 22 years, she is still happy with Mate, because every day is different. “As long as I have a pair of scissors in hand,” she said firmly. “Because then I immediately see and feel what needs to be done.”

In her heart, Stéphanie de Haan is quite proud that her hair salon works so well. Twenty-two years ago, she started her own business. A New Zealand friend gave her the idea to name the hair salon ‘Mate’. “A nice, easy name that you can pronounce in different ways,” says De Haan. Maatje is also a friend and a place where we like to come. Stephanie started out on her own, but the number of customers and employees quickly grew. Now there are five that cut and style.

Pimped Up The living room has been renovated twice and the first floor has been in use for quite some time. Children especially like going upstairs, because there they can watch videos on an iPad while they are cut.

BEARD A hair salon for women, men and children. Stephanie likes to do everything. She sees more and more male customers with short, trendy beards. “We’re not barbers, but if someone gets a cut, we also touch up the beard,” she says.

TENDENCIES As for female hair trends? Ash tones are very popular right now. Beautiful and natural. In general, women’s hairstyles are now a bit longer: loose or half-up. Anything is possible and Mate’s hairstylists don’t follow a standard approach. Look carefully at skin color, eyes and face shape. The haircut is adjusted accordingly. “Cutting is second nature to me,” says Stephanie. “I see someone and then I know what to do.” At Mate, they also help people who will lose their hair as a result of chemotherapy. Or cut a wig into shape.

the living room Stéphanie sees her hair salon as a cozy salon. Everyone is welcome. Afro hair is the only thing she finds difficult to cut. Well if that’s all?

Want a good job? The Mate hair salon is looking for a new colleague. Call for more information or drop by.

Hairdresser Mate, Kampweg 31, Doorn, tel. 0343-414416, www.kapsalon-mate.nl†

by Babs Bouwman