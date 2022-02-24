EU leaders agree on new Russia sanctions package

The sanctions affect, among others, “the financial sector and the energy and transport sector”, specify the official conclusions of the summit. Trade with Russia, among other things, of goods that can also be used for military purposes is also restricted. For some Russians, traveling to the EU is made more difficult. A number of Russians are also personally punished. They can no longer use the assets placed in the union and they are no longer allowed to enter the EU. EU citizens and businesses are also no longer allowed to do business with them.

It will not stop at these sanctions, threaten EU leaders. They are coming soon with a third package, which will also affect the Belarusian ally. This country serves as a base for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

International payment transactions

They could then proceed to cut off Russia from international payments, a measure that insiders say they will always keep on hand. President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are not yet punishing them personally, senior EU diplomats expect in advance. Prime Minister Mark Rutte has already suggested that these sanctions could follow later.

We expect on Friday the punitive measures for which Rutte and his colleagues have opted. Now that the sanctions have the blessing of EU leaders, they are carefully justified by lawyers, so those who are punished cannot get European courts to draw a line under them.

Support

Ukraine can also count on additional political, financial, humanitarian and logistical support, promise EU leaders. They call an international conference to raise funds for the struggling country.

The leaders also reiterated their awareness of Ukraine’s strong desire to join the EU. Ukraine and the Eastern European EU member states would have liked the EU to invite the country to join in due course.