IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ken Williamson provides update on elbow injury – Ken Williamson, who will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2022 tournament next month, has given an update on his elbow injury. The New Zealand captain said his recovery is going well and he could return in the next round against the Netherlands. Follow InsideSport.IN for all updates.

Williamson is suffering from an elbow injury that kept him out of work for three months. The Kiwi racket was previously expected to return in the current series against South Africa, but that wasn’t because he hadn’t fully recovered ahead of the series.

However, the Sunrisers could now breathe a sigh of relief as their leader recovers smoothly. †It’s better, it took a while. Hope you get what you need this time, it would be nice to leave them behind. He seems to be making good progress – over the past few days my batting load has started to increase a bit more, and that seems to be positive. The Tauranga-born cricketer told Gold AM’s Country Sport Breakfast.

New Zealand next series against the Netherlands

After the two-match Test series against South Africa, New Zealand will face one T20I match and three ODI matches. The series will run from March 25 to April 4. Interestingly, the dates for this series conflict with IPL 2022, and it remains to be seen where Williamson will compete.

Single T20I – March 25

First international game – March 29

second ODI – April 2

3 ODI- April 4

