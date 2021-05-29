United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants to stop investing in coal-fired power plants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To do this, it must stop funding coal-fired power plants. Guterres made the remarks via video conference at an international financial forum in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

Recently, the South Korean government reportedly decided that it would no longer go to coal-fired power plants abroad. Guterres pointed out that he expects similar assurances from climate ministers in the G7 and other countries. According to him, it is important that subsidies for fossil energy projects be converted to sustainable energy projects. He called on developed countries to take concrete steps to reduce emissions with credible climate goals.

a

China is also the largest consumer of coal, and fuel consumption in the country is set to increase this year. Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to reduce the use of coal in power plants from 2026. Coal-fired power plants are still widely used in the United States.