New US sanctions against Belarus

The United States has announced new sanctions against Belarus. White House Press Secretary Jen Zaki has Friday night US time Written statement It also announced that nine Belarusian state-owned companies, with the cooperation of the European Union and other allies, would no longer be allowed to do business against some key figures in President Alexander Lukashenko’s entourage.

The sanctions include the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk on Friday, May 23, and the subsequent arrest of journalist and activist Roman Pratasevich. The White House calls the actions of the Belarusian authorities a “direct violation of all international standards.”

Call for an international inquiry

The United States calls on Lukashenko to allow a “credible international inquiry” into the May 23 events, the immediate release of all political prisoners, and to engage in dialogue with democratic opposition and civil society groups leading to free and fair elections.

At a European summit in Brussels earlier this week, EU countries also decided to introduce new sanctions against Belarus, but individuals and organizations have yet to finalize their decision against it.