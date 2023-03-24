Twitter will remove old blue checkmarks next week | Technology

24 mrt 2023 om 09:36Update: 4 minuten geleden

All Twitter users with a verified account will lose the blue check mark on their profile on April 1. As of that date, the icon is restricted to paid users, the social media company announced on Friday. On

In the past, Twitter gave out blue checkmarks for free, for example, to companies or famous people. The check mark indicated that Twitter had verified that the account belonged to the person or organization in question.

Twitter owner Elon Musk decided to integrate the blue tick into the Twitter Blue subscription shortly after he got his hands on the social media company. He wants to get more revenue from a source other than advertising.

The Billionaire tweeted in December that the old blue ticks would disappear “within a few months”. According to him, the circumstances in which the checks were distributed in the past were “corrupt and absurd”.

Now all Twitter users with a Blue subscription will receive the blue tick. This subscription costs 8 euros per month if purchased directly from Twitter. The subscription is 2 euros more expensive via the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Paid users get priority on Twitter

In addition to blue verification, the blue plan offers users the option to SMS-protect the account with two-step verification. They can also post longer videos and edit their tweets afterwards. Tweets from Twitter Blue users are also prioritized in conversations and search results.

Additionally, Twitter owner Elon Musk wants paying users to see fewer ads in the future. There are also plans to share ad revenue with avid Twitter users.