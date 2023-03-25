‘Big Shark’ has to be the worst movie of 2023



Twenty years after releasing cult classic The Room, Tommy Wiseau is back with his new film big shark. The first trailer for the movie is out now and let’s just say it looks like the quality is up to par. Bedroom.

‘History’

The new film follows three New Orleans firefighters, Georgia, Patrick and Tim, as they work to save the city from an attack by a giant shark. Wiseau wrote and directed the film himself and can also be considered one of the firefighters.

Bedroom

Often described as “so bad it’s good”, The Room has thus gained a huge fan base. Below is an example of the hilariously bad acting in one of the film’s most famous scenes.

In 2017, a film was even made on the production of Bedroom called The Disaster Artist with James Franco as Wiseau.

Release date and trailer

From April 2, the film will be screened in various American cities. It is not yet known whether the film will also be screened in the Netherlands. You can watch the trailer below.