Trump says he will help Republicans win seats
Republican sponsors gathered for dinner yesterday at Trump’s exclusive club, Mar-a-Lago, Florida. “We have gathered this evening to talk about the future of the Republican Party and what we need to do to help our candidates win,” Trump reportedly said, according to Reuters news agency, which saw the speech from the ‘former president.
Conquer the White House in 2024
“I am here tonight with full confidence that in 2022 we will take over the House of Representatives and get the Senate back. And then in 2024 a Republican candidate will take the White House.” It was not clear whether Trump meant himself by that last sentence. He had previously said he would not rule out running for president.
Last year Trump lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden. There are more candidates in the Republican Party who may want to take on Biden in 3.5 years, like former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Before that, the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 Senate seats will be voted on in November 2022. Especially for the Democrats, who now have a small preponderance in both chambers, there is a lot at stake. lose, it will be difficult for Biden to implement his policies.
