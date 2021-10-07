Real WWII movie ‘Operation Mincemeat’ starring Colin Firth gets its first trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming WWII movie went live on Tuesday Operation Minced Meat. The real film, which stars Colin Firth and Kelly MacDonald, was developed by the producers of the blockbuster biopic The king’s speech.



Netflix has already secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the film in early March. Operation Minced Meat in the United States and Latin America. The streaming service reportedly deposited $ 15 million there at the time. The film, directed by John Madden, is based on an actual operation during WWII. The film follows two British intelligence officers named Ewen Montagu and Charles Cholmondeley, who stage an operation in 1943 to provide the Germans with disinformation. A randomly deceased man was given a new identity and his body was handed over to the Germans along with a briefcase full of false invasion plans. The plan became one of the most successful and daring deceptions of WWII.

The development of Surgery Minced meat was completed in March of this year and has already been sold in Europe to Warner Bros. International. In countries like Great Britain, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Benelux, the film will still be shown by this party. It’s been ten years since actor Colin Firth and the production group See-Saw joined forces for a film. This last happened in 2010 with the four-time Oscar-winning film The king’s speech, Also based on a true story. The infamous “Operation Mincemeat”, which served as the inspiration for Madden’s new film, has already been shot in the form of The man who never was in 1956.



When Operation Minced Meat appears on Netflix in the Netherlands is still unknown. We now know that the film will be shown here on the big screen from January 6, 2022. You can watch the first trailer below.