Trump Launches Truth Social App on App Store





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social network, Truth Social, launched late Sunday evening (local time) on Apple’s App Store. Truth Social appeared in the App Store shortly before midnight and was automatically placed on the devices of users who had already pre-booked the app. Some users reportedly received a message when creating an account that they were placed on a waitlist “due to overwhelming interest”.

For now, the app is only available for Apple users. It is not yet known when Truth Social will also appear in the Google Play Store. According to Devin Nunes, former congressman and director of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the social network should be further expanded in the coming times so that more users can download the app. The app is expected to be fully operational in the United States by the end of March.

The launch appears to signal a return to social media for Trump, after being banned from multiple platforms. His Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts were deleted after he was charged with sedition after the Capitol was seized in Washington on January 6.

In October, plans were released for the Truth Social platform. The launch would take place soon, but for a long time it was unclear when. The TMTG says it wants to offer an alternative to Twitter and later also wants to bring news, podcasts and entertainment.