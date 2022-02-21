The popular bee Maya makes her debut with the movie “Maya and the Golden Egg”

Yesterday the new Maya movie premiered: “Maya and the Golden Egg”. Many famous faces came to Kinepolis Antwerp this morning to get acquainted with this third cinematic film about the cheerful bee Maya and her friends. Among them Maarten Breckx, Sien Wynants, Belle Perez, Lindsay De Bolle, Bart Cannaerts, Evelien Van Hamme, Niels Albert, Carmen Lauwers, Pieter Timmers and many others. ‘Maya and the Golden Egg’ can be seen in Flemish cinemas from Wednesday 23 February.

Maya the Bee is still very popular in our country, both with children and the older generation due to the nostalgic nature of the series. ‘Maya the Bee First Flight’, the first Mayan film, was very popular all over the world. The film has attracted a large number of visitors and has already been sold to over 120 countries. ‘Maya 2 The Honey Games’ has already welcomed more than two million visitors worldwide! Maya de Bij’s two television series are now broadcast in more than 170 countries. A release in more than 100 countries is also planned for ‘Maya and the Golden Egg’.

Maya gets a star. © PADI/Christophe

The film is produced by Flying Bark Productions, part of Studio 100 based in Sydney, Australia. This print was previously published in Australia, UK, Poland and USA and now it’s our country’s turn.

Free Souffriau once again lends his voice to Maya, Thomas Van Goethem is heard as his best friend Willy. Kobe Van Herwegen and Elindo Avastia are responsible for the comedy ant duo Arnie and Barney. Richard Spijkers recorded the voice of Bumbelus. Lore Janssens took care of the majestic ant princess Smoosh, and Samir Hassan and Wout Sels play Henchie and Boof respectively. Miss Cassandra is voiced by Hilde de Mildt. Pieter Casteleyn takes care of Leif. Simon Zwiers plays both Weeble and Colonel Ants. Chomp is played by Giovanni Kemper. Anke Helsen is queen again, Bob Selderslaghs Filip de Spin and Tijl Dauwe Crawley.

Synopsis: After a quiet winter, Maya and her best friend Willy find themselves on a secret mission. They are responsible for guarding a sacred egg. When the egg hatches, they find themselves faced with their new responsibility: a cuddly little ant princess. Suddenly, they find themselves in the middle of a fierce insect battle. To save the princess and her colony, Maya and Willy must convince the warring nations to work together. This battle takes them to new worlds and is a severe test of their friendship. (PADI)

†Maya en het Gouden ei’ is distributed by Studio 100 and Kinepolis Film Distribution (KFD) and is on view from February 23.