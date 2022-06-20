Trans women banned from top swimming competition, federation wants separate category

“We must protect the rights of our athletes, but also the fairness of our competitions, especially those of women,” said FINA President Husain Al-Musallam.

“FINA is always open to all athletes. Creating an open category means everyone has the chance to compete at an elite level. This has never happened before, FINA needs to be up front -keep.”

Disproportionate advantage

The world federation has also involved scientists in drafting the new rules. According to them, boys who only transition after puberty have a disproportionate advantage if they join women. This is why FINA wishes to create an open category for them.

Trans men are allowed to participate at the highest levels with men. Earlier this year, Lia Thomas became the first trans woman to win a national championship in the United States.