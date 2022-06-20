Trans women banned from top swimming competition, federation wants separate category
FINA is commissioning a working group to study whether it is possible to create a so-called “open category” for transgender women. This way they should also be able to participate at the highest level.
The subject was discussed at the FINA Congress in Budapest. More than 71% of swimming associations present voted in favor of the new rules regarding the participation of transgender people. When developing the new rules, FINA relied on experts in the medical and legal fields.
“We must protect the rights of our athletes, but also the fairness of our competitions, especially those of women,” said FINA President Husain Al-Musallam.
“FINA is always open to all athletes. Creating an open category means everyone has the chance to compete at an elite level. This has never happened before, FINA needs to be up front -keep.”
Disproportionate advantage
The world federation has also involved scientists in drafting the new rules. According to them, boys who only transition after puberty have a disproportionate advantage if they join women. This is why FINA wishes to create an open category for them.
Trans men are allowed to participate at the highest levels with men. Earlier this year, Lia Thomas became the first trans woman to win a national championship in the United States.
