Toy Museum 2.0 will be twice as expensive: “No room to fail” | Mechelen
MechelenThe board of directors of the Toy Museum this week approved the concept for the future location at the new station in Mechelen. A different interpretation is decidedly chosen. “We have to aim high and land high,” says Bart Stroobants. The estimated cost is now 4 million euros, double the initial budget.
Wannes Vansina
Last update:
17:20
The Toy Museum announced in October 2020 that it will move next summer to a completely new location under the new Mechelen station. After all, the current building has been revived and offers no long-term prospects. It turned out to be too optimistic. In the meantime, chairman Bart Stroobants talks about opening “somewhere next year.”
Free and unlimited access to Showbytes? That can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing from the stars.
“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”