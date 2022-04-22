Subtly play with wallpaper and bring walls to life with trendy styles

BARN Wallpaper is back in force. Where it had a dusty image for a while, now it’s the way to make a statement in a room. It can be subtle, but also very pronounced, which creates different effects. Elza Pape and Amanda Boerboom from Vivante Bekenkamp in Baarn understand very well why we have started wallpapering en masse again.

“In many houses, the walls are the same color, often white. Is it cool to break that with wallpaper? You can easily brighten up that bare wall in the living room, behind the bed or above the toilet tiles,” says Elza.

STRUCTURE Nowadays, wallpaper is not always smooth. Many species have a structure. It can be very pronounced, but also very subtle, like velvet wallpaper with a pattern. This corresponds well to the chic hotel style that is very fashionable at the moment. For example, the wallpaper only has a dark green or blue color, but because you see the structure in it, it brings the wall to life. Wallpaper with botanical designs, such as variegated flowers, is also an example of strong wallpaper. Moreover, this style has been very trendy for years.

To bring the heat back into your living room, wallpaper is a good solution

WARM FEELING In many living rooms you see a herringbone floor with a light wood look, which is combined with black steel doors and light taupe tones. This style is tough and calm, but can also come across as cold, Amanda says. Wallpaper is a good solution to bring warmth back into your living room. In earthy colors such as earth, ocher and all kinds of green tones, the wallpaper goes well with a romantic style and gives a warm feeling.

SPATIAL EFFECTS Wallpaper can also make a room appear larger or smaller. “A busy pattern or a bright color, for example, has a dimming effect,” says Elza. “In a large space, like an office or a store, it’s cool to play with. It makes the room more comfortable and can be used as a room divider. You can create corners in a room with wallpaper.

To create a sense of space in a small room, Elza and Amanda recommend wallpaper with a subtle texture. “Like the Le Velours de Casamance wallpaper collection. This wallpaper consists of one color, but from a distance you can see a clear structure. It gives a fantastic effect, without it affecting you much. It’s very nice for small spaces.

FINE ACOUSTICS Finally, you can also improve the acoustics of a room with wallpaper. The aluminum blinds, PVC or wooden floors and steel doors that you encounter in many homes ensure that there is a lot of noise in a room. “You can do something about that with certain types of wallpaper. The Intrigue and Eclipse collections of the Arte brand have a foam structure with thickened parts, which attenuate sound”, explains Amanda.

EASE Fantastic patterns created by famous designers, with which you can create all kinds of effects, led to the growing popularity of wallpaper. This was reinforced by the fact that gluing wallpaper is much easier these days. You no longer have to glue the wallpaper and let it soak for hours on a pasting table, but simply roll the wall with a fleece roller and ready-to-use glue.

FAST COLOR The quality of the wallpaper has also been greatly improved, says Elza. “At Vivante Bekenkamp Baarn we sell wallpapers from Arte, Casamance and Elitis. It’s high quality and it shows. It is thicker, has a nice structure and is stable in shape and color. This way you can enjoy it for a long time. Are you bored in the long run? Removing today’s non-woven wallpaper is also very easy. There is no more wallpaper steamer. This is ideal and it is easy to vary regularly.