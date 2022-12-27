Torny prefers Feyenoord women’s coaching to World Cup football next summer

PA

Soccer OUR• Wednesday, 4:54 p.m.

Feyenoord have appointed Jessica Torny as the new coach of the women’s team. She comes from the KNVB and succeeds Danny Mulder, who was dismissed in November.

Torny, 42, has worked at the KNVB since 2015, where she successively supervised Orange Under-16s, Under-19s and Under-20s. Since the summer of 2021, she has been assistant national coach for Orange Women.

“Jessica comes from our own background and is one of the few Dutch women to have the highest coaching diploma – the UEFA professional license,” says KNVB director Jan Dirk van der Zee.

“Of course we are proud of that. Jessica is an ambitious coach who has the necessary experience in women’s football and Feyenoord in turn has big plans. That’s why we completely understand her choice and wish her this big step. .”

Mulder was fired in November due to lack of progress. Feyenoord are currently sixth in the Eredivisie, having finished fifth in their debut season last year.

really ambitious

Torny himself played 62 international games for Orange as an attacking midfielder. She prefers an appointment at Feyenoord to a participation in the World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand.

“Of course missing the World Cup is a shame, but the opportunity to become a head coach at Feyenoord came up and I really wanted to take up the challenge. There is a lot of potential in the selection of Feyenoord and the club s very ambitiously set out to work with women’s football.”