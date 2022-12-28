Daley Blind immediately left Ajax

Daley Blind is no longer an Ajax player. The 32-year-old defender’s contract has been terminated. It had already become clear earlier that the Orange international was allowed to leave Amsterdam. Blind still had a contract until mid-2023.

The left leg played 333 games for Ajax, in which he scored 13 goals. In 2010, he played six months on loan at FC Groningen.

The 99-time Orange international could start working in Belgium at Antwerp, the club of coach Mark van Bommel and technical director Marc Overmars.

Van der Sar about Blind

“We have reached an agreement with Daley in recent days to terminate the contract which is still ongoing,” said Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar. “I hope he continues the final phase of his brilliant football career at another club.”

On Monday, we already knew that Danny Blind, Daley’s father, would not return to the Ajax supervisory board. Blind senior resigned from the role last year when he started working for Orange as an assistant to national coach Louis van Gaal. The intention was for Blind to return to the supervisory board after the World Cup, but he decided against it.

From the base

The blind junior has lost his basic spot at Ajax this season under coach Alfred Schreuder. National coach Louis van Gaal has remained confident in the multifunctional left-back. Blind had a starting spot in all World Cup matches in Qatar and scored in the match against the United States in the Round of 16 (3-1). Orange had to play the quarter-finals via penalties against the future Argentinian world champion.