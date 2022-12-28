You shouldn’t miss these sporting events in 2023

Hockey

World Championship hockey place in India. It will be a special edition for the Red the Lions because our national hockey team will try to get the current world title to expand. The Red Lions are the favorites to win the World Championship as they won gold last year Olympic Player. Let's hope that the Lions can give their best again because the next edition of the World Cup will be held in our country. It will take place from January 13 to 29place in India. It will be a special edition for thebecause our national hockey team will try to get the currentto expand. The Red Lions are the favorites to win the World Championship as they won gold last year. Let's hope that the Lions can give their best again because the next edition of the World Cup will be held in our country.

Rugby

From September 8 to October 28 in France, the World Championship rugby are organized. All the great rugby nations will be there as New–ZeelandEngland, Australiareigning world champion South–Africa and of course France itself. The Blues are hoping to become world champions after coming very close on several occasions in recent years. We’ll have to wait and see if it will work…

© Adrien DENNIS / AFP

Basketball

Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines the basketball world championship. However, it is not yet certain whether Belgium will also participate in this world championship. After all, the Belgian Lions have to play two more games first in the battle for World Cup qualification. Exciting! From August 25 to September 10, 2023, atand thethe basketball world championship. However, it is not yet certain whether Belgium will also participate in this world championship. After all, the Belgian Lions have to play two more games first in the battle for World Cup qualification. Exciting!

© BELGA

Cycling

Attention cyclists! The coming year promises to be very exciting again with, among other things, the Round of Francethe Giro, the Vueltathe Round of FlandersParis-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Milano – San Remo. The world cycling championship will also take place from August 3 to 13 Glasgow, Scotland. The road races will take place from August 5-13 and the track cyclists will be in action from August 3-9.

© David Stockman / Belgium

Tennis

Many tournaments are also on the program in tennis. Starting with the Australian Open which runs from January 16 to 29, followed by Roland Garros which will take place from May 28 to June 11. The prestigious Wimbledon will take place from July 3 to 16, while the WE Open from August 28 to September 10. We also forget the Davis Cup not which begins on February 3 and the bowl Jeans Cup where Belgium will face Canada on April 14 and 15.

© Christine POUJOULAT / AFP

Omnisport

From July 14 to 30 in the Japanese city Fukuoka the swimming world championships. It will follow in September World Championship gymnastic in Antwerp where our compatriot Nina derwael going to try again for gold on deck with the uneven bars. We will see from September 30 to October 8 if it succeeds.