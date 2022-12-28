You shouldn’t miss these sporting events in 2023
Hockey
Rugby
From September 8 to October 28 in France, the World Championship rugby are organized. All the great rugby nations will be there as New–ZeelandEngland, Australiareigning world champion South–Africa and of course France itself. The Blues are hoping to become world champions after coming very close on several occasions in recent years. We’ll have to wait and see if it will work…
Basketball
Cycling
Attention cyclists! The coming year promises to be very exciting again with, among other things, the Round of Francethe Giro, the Vueltathe Round of FlandersParis-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Milano – San Remo. The world cycling championship will also take place from August 3 to 13 Glasgow, Scotland. The road races will take place from August 5-13 and the track cyclists will be in action from August 3-9.
Tennis
Many tournaments are also on the program in tennis. Starting with the Australian Open which runs from January 16 to 29, followed by Roland Garros which will take place from May 28 to June 11. The prestigious Wimbledon will take place from July 3 to 16, while the WE Open from August 28 to September 10. We also forget the Davis Cup not which begins on February 3 and the bowl Jeans Cup where Belgium will face Canada on April 14 and 15.
Omnisport
From July 14 to 30 in the Japanese city Fukuoka the swimming world championships. It will follow in September World Championship gymnastic in Antwerp where our compatriot Nina derwael going to try again for gold on deck with the uneven bars. We will see from September 30 to October 8 if it succeeds.
