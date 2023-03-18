Top talents in the already 74th Omloop der Kempen

Fri, March 17, 4:00 PM

The 74th SIMAC Omloop der Kempen promises to be another spectacle in 2023.

VELDHOVEN – The start list for the 74th edition of the men’s classic is partly made up of the teams participating in the Schwalbe Top Competition. The organization recently completed the starting list with 6 strong teams from the Netherlands and abroad. The top Dutch talent teams will therefore start on Sunday, May 21, supplemented by foreign teams.

From the international “Continental” level, Dutch teams such as Volkerwessels Cycling Team, Metec-Solarwatt, Beat Cycling Club and TDT-Unibet, as well as YouTuber and cyclist Bas Tietema, will be at the start.

At club level, there are teams from the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and Germany. Tempo-Hoppenbrouwers, BHST Cycling Team and TWC De Kempen, among others, will compete with international teams for victory in the Omloop der Kempen.

Moreover, a team from outside Europe will also start on Sunday 21 May. The United States national team is preparing to leave with a promising team.