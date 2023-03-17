“Journalists are so mean to me and about Qatar” – Wel.nl

Gianni Infantino (52) performed another bizarre monologue during a World Football Association press conference. The Swiss president, who was re-elected for four years last week, has been left baffled by what he sees as unwarranted criticism of him and FIFA.

On the eve of the World Cup in Qatar, he also wandered for an hour in a press conference without giving journalists the floor. “I then had the feeling that I had to defend the World Cup. Now I feel I have to defend FIFA,” Infantino told a room full of reporters in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

“I have a few questions for you, because I don’t understand some things. Some of you are so wicked. Why do you always give space to people who want to criticize FIFA or the President of FIFA for free publicity? In my philosophy, it’s much better if you write about football rather than football administrators.

Infantino has his own interpretation of reality. Despite a long list of proven FIFA scandals, nepotism, corruption and sold out tournaments, he knows of no harm. According to him, all this is due to the lying newspaper.

“When you write about FIFA, it’s all about money. But FIFA is football. We need money to develop football in the world. We work so hard to FIFA. We don’t steal, we don’t profit. Every dollar counts. And then all these personal attacks on me. You don’t have to like me or love me. Of course you can criticize me. But please, please, please stick to the facts,” says Infantino, who recently received scorn from many female footballers for a lucrative sponsorship deal with the agency. Saudi State tourism for the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.