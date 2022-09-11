Top Princeton University in USA Goes Free with Earning Up to $100,000 | NOW

The top university in Princeton, in the US state of New Jersey, will be free from fall 2023 for students from families with an annual income of less than $100,000 (98,485 euros). With the move, the university hopes to improve the “socio-economic diversity” of the school’s students, writes the institution in a Press release.

Studying at Princeton University was previously free for students from families with incomes below $65,000. The cost of a year of study at Princeton University is around $80,000.

Raising the income limit to $100,000 makes college free for about 25% of Princeton students. It’s about fifteen hundred people.

The university is known for its low admission rates and high academic standards. It is one of the most prestigious universities in the world. Michelle Obama and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, among others, studied there.

“One of Princeton’s defining values ​​is our commitment to ensuring that talented students from all walks of life can not only afford an education at Princeton, but also thrive on our campus and in the world beyond,” writes the Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber in the press release.