Today, Ajax play a match in America’s most-watched series

In the latest episode of ‘Ted Lasso’, AFC Richmond play against Ajax.

Ajax

In the episode which will be available on AppleTV+ in the Netherlands from Wednesday, coach Lasso’s team, AFC RIchmond, will play a match and the opponent is none other than Ajax. AFC Richmond sometimes play against “real” teams, but they are always mainland British teams.

Season tickets

In the episode which was taped a year ago and will air on Wednesday, a practice match is being played out between Richmond and Ajax. The two protagonists of the series, Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein, are no strangers to Amsterdam because they lived there for a while and even had a season ticket for Ajax.

Large in the United States

As mentioned, the series is a big hit in the United States and humorously zooms in on the differences between American and European sports culture. It’s good for the series, of course, to bring in a real football team, but also for Ajax, of course, nice marketing to put themselves more on the map in America.

Watch the series here AppleTV+.