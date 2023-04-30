The 100 will disappear from Netflix on “scheduled date” – Netflix France

The 100 will disappear from Netflix next month. The hugely popular series ran no less than seven seasons, a hundred young people who were sent back to earth. The result was an epic journey, to a planet less desolate than expected.

Dealing with the CW

Many series distributed by Netflix around the world have appeared on The CW on the streaming service. This brought great success to both parties. Series such as Arrow, The Flash, The 100 and Riverdale managed to score well and in some cases also expanded as a global fanbase had emerged. Episodes of the series appeared on Netflix within days of airing in the United States.

Riverdale and Flash

However, the agreement between the two parties expired and was not renewed. This meant that series that had already appeared on Netflix would continue to appear, but new productions would go elsewhere. For example, Riverdale and The Flash are currently the last series whose episodes still appear. Both series are in their final seasons.

Three years after the end

Arrow was The CW’s first major series to disappear from Netflix. This happened on October 22, 2022, exactly three years after the start of the last season in the United States. The same will happen with The 100. As a result, all seven seasons will drop from Netflix on May 25. Are you still on the road in this epic series? So you still have a month to check everything.



