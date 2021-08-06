An era has come to an end. Lionel Messi has to leave Barcelona to look for a new club. It is said that the Argentine striker has not involved himself with clubs other than Barca, but should do so now. Football first Outlines his preferences.

Paris Saint-Germain: Reunion with Neymar

Rumors were circulating that he would be transferred to Paris immediately after Barcelona released the already famous statement. Due to Neymar’s Instagram post, Messi has successfully formed a friendship with Barcelona, ​​and many believe that the Parc des Princes could become the next place for the superstar.

Not only Neymar, but also Argentinean Angel Di Maria, Leandro Parades, Moro Icardi and Murciோt Pochettino are all going on in the French capital and the sudden transition to PSG seems realistic. The wealthy club has already indicated that it wants to do business with Messi and is definitely trying to make a profit from this bizarre situation.

City of Manchester: Tiki Dhaka of Cardiola

Many would love to see Messi play under Pep Cardiola. Under the Spanish coach, Barcelona and De Vlo enjoyed their best moments, and the two could be reunited in Manchester. Messi will definitely not find a place in The Citizens Fluid attacking game and a challenge in the Premier League would be very nice.

However, the British had already exaggerated their hand. Minutes after Barcelona announced the departure of their star, City announced that Jack Grilish would arrive from Aston Villa for a registration fee and wear the number ten. Did the club miss the opportunity to sign Messi before the opportunity?

Inter Miami: The long-desired MLS option

Owner David Beckham’s club were part of Messi’s best future plans. He wanted to play football again in the United States and after a few years in Barcelona he signed for Inter Miami. As an ambassador for Blackronas and the best football, the superstar can spend his last active years.

Now that there are no years in Barcelona, ​​Messi’s US plan could be brought forward. Miami welcomes Argentina with open arms and there is a player in Gonzalo Higuain who can rightly point out that making life in Florida so much sweeter. Anyway, MLS is going to be very interesting.

Newell’s Old Boys: Come to the whole circle

After all, Messi can make a better choice and decide to return to Argentina. In Rosario, the city where he grew up, the Newells hope the Old Boys will embrace their prodigal son. At that club, Messi became a footballer and gained his love of the game with him before crossing Spain in 2000.

How much better would it be if Rosario’s hero finished the circle and returned to play football at ‘his’ club? Playing at the Estadio Marcelo Pizza, he scored the official first team goal for the fanatical fans who adore him and maybe even include the Argentine prize in the trophy cabinet. You can dream!

FC Barcelona: Pressures on La Liga

Next season, coach Ronald Koeman will have to build a team without Messi. However? More and more angry language is claiming that Barcelona are using Messi’s departure and its report to put pressure on La Liga. The Spanish league president has imposed strict salary requirements on the Catalan club and they are eager to get out of it.

If La Pulca leaves the Spanish league, there will be severe depreciation on everything Liga makes. Perhaps Barcelona and club president Joan Laporte could use these ultimate pressure methods to try to ensure the rules are relaxed and that Messi stays. It remains to be seen if that will be possible, but Koman will definitely sign up for it.

