A U.S. State Department spokesman said the lifting of sanctions was being discussed in Vienna. There, just months before appointing the conservative extremist Raisi, Iran discussed the possibility of renewing the 2015 nuclear deal.

Trump

That nuclear deal provided for the easing of sanctions against Iran, which would restrict its nuclear program. Things got worse a few years later when Donald Trump threw the contract into office as US president. He felt that the agreements with Iran were not going well enough and wanted to force new talks by imposing tough sanctions again.

Iran and key countries have held several rounds of talks in the Austrian capital in recent months. They last met on June 20 and no date has been set for future consultations. “We urge Iran to return to negotiations soon,” a spokesman said. “This is our priority.”

Quiet

When Raisi took office, he reiterated that his country did not want to develop nuclear weapons. “Our nuclear program is peaceful. The production of nuclear bombs in our country for religious reasons is prohibited,” the president said. “This is not part of our political and military policy.”