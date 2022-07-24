Thump Chelsea confirms coach’s suspicions: ‘Mentally and physically not ready to wear us out’

Mon. Jul 25th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Matthijs de Ligt makes a great debut for Bayern Munich with a nice goal | sport Matthijs de Ligt makes a great debut for Bayern Munich with a nice goal | sport 2 min read

Matthijs de Ligt makes a great debut for Bayern Munich with a nice goal | sport

Queenie Bell 9 hours ago 77
Disqualified from the women's relay at the World Cup after the fall of the relay, the men also eliminated | NOW Disqualified from the women’s relay at the World Cup after the fall of the relay, the men also eliminated | NOW 2 min read

Disqualified from the women’s relay at the World Cup after the fall of the relay, the men also eliminated | NOW

Queenie Bell 17 hours ago 117
54 states, 1.4 billion inhabitants, 2000 languages: Africa is not a country 54 states, 1.4 billion inhabitants, 2000 languages: Africa is not a country 5 min read

54 states, 1.4 billion inhabitants, 2000 languages: Africa is not a country

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 96
From chip to pole vault final at World Cup, relay teams disappoint | NOW From chip to pole vault final at World Cup, relay teams disappoint | NOW 2 min read

From chip to pole vault final at World Cup, relay teams disappoint | NOW

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 99
UEFA Women's Championship: Red Flames simply can't do stunts against Sweden in quarter-finals UEFA Women’s Championship: Red Flames simply can’t do stunts against Sweden in quarter-finals 4 min read

UEFA Women’s Championship: Red Flames simply can’t do stunts against Sweden in quarter-finals

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 137
Bol awaits titanic battle for World Cup gold: 'It could become a world record' | NOW Bol awaits titanic battle for World Cup gold: ‘It could become a world record’ | NOW 4 min read

Bol awaits titanic battle for World Cup gold: ‘It could become a world record’ | NOW

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 123

You may have missed

Magnussen after the breakdown: He should have given more space Magnussen after the breakdown: He should have given more space 2 min read

Magnussen after the breakdown: He should have given more space

Phil Schwartz 39 mins ago 34
Thump Chelsea confirms coach's suspicions: 'Mentally and physically not ready to wear us out' Thump Chelsea confirms coach’s suspicions: ‘Mentally and physically not ready to wear us out’ 1 min read

Thump Chelsea confirms coach’s suspicions: ‘Mentally and physically not ready to wear us out’

Queenie Bell 40 mins ago 37
Lifehack: How to share a digital photo album together | Technology Lifehack: How to share a digital photo album together | Technology 3 min read

Lifehack: How to share a digital photo album together | Technology

Maggie Benson 42 mins ago 32
NPS sets up committee to mediate between organic movement and government - Suriname Herald NPS sets up committee to mediate between organic movement and government – Suriname Herald 1 min read

NPS sets up committee to mediate between organic movement and government – Suriname Herald

Thelma Binder 46 mins ago 33