Thump Chelsea confirms coach’s suspicions: ‘Mentally and physically not ready to wear us out’

,, No, I’m far from relaxed. We deserved to lose and that makes sense because we’re just not good enough,” coach Tuchel said at the press conference after the earwash. He praised Arsenal for the performance. “There has a structure in there. We are not competitive enough and that is a small part of the problem. Arsenal are miles ahead of us and they don’t even play in the Champions League.”

Especially scoring goals is a problem. During the United States tour, Chelsea only scored three times in three games. ,,We have players looking at their options, guys weighing their options. We have already lost some good players. Tuchel has already hosted striker Raheem Sterling and defender Kalidou Koulibaly. But in his eyes that is not enough to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool.