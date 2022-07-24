Matthijs de Ligt makes a great debut for Bayern Munich with a nice goal | sport

with videoMatthijs de Ligt honored his unofficial debut for Bayern Munich with a goal. The defender was accurate in the friendly against Washington’s DC United, which Bayern won 6-2.



Jul 21, 2022



De Ligt, 22, was responsible for the 0-4 in the 47th minute, just a minute after entering the pitch. He was precise with a hard volley with the left, after a corner from the right wing. Shortly after, Joshua Zirkzee was also accurate. Sadio Mane, who took over from Liverpool this summer, had given Bayern the lead in the fifth minute from the penalty spot.

De Ligt signed a five-year contract with Bayern earlier this week. He came from Juventus. The Orange defender entered the team at half-time, but was substituted fifteen minutes before the end. ,,A hard day, no injury,” assured coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Besides De Ligt, former Ajax players Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui also played for the German champions. ,,Both players are doing very well, especially in training,” said Nagelsmann, who has seen six different players score.

,, After Lewy leaves, we have to distribute the objectives on different shoulders. And it worked well,” said Thomas Müller, referring to Robert Lewandowski who left for FC Barcelona.

This weekend, Bayern will play against Manchester City. This match will also be played in the United States. City won 2-1 against Mexican Club América. Kevin De Bruyne scored both goals for coach Pep Guardiola’s side.

Matthijs de Ligt applauds after his goal. ©AFP

