On the last day of the World Athletics Championships in Eugène, the Belgian Tornados won the bronze medal in the 4×400 meters final. The Belgian Cheetahs finished sixth in their final.

This is the third medal of honor of this World Cup for the Belgian team, after Nafi Thiam’s gold in the heptathlon and Bashir Abdi’s bronze in the marathon.

Dylan Borlée, Julien Watrin, Alexander Doom and last runner Kevin Borlée clocked 2:58.72.

The United States won the gold medal in 2:56.17 with Elija Godwin, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Champion Allison. Jamaica won the silver medal (2:58.58).

The Belgians had a good race. Each link fulfilled its role brilliantly. This is the fifteenth medal in 29 major finals for the Belgians, who had already won bronze in Doha in 2019. They are only missing a place on the Olympic podium. The Tornados finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The Belgian Tornados have a record time at the distance of 2:57.88, which Alexander Doom, Jonathan Sacoor, Dylan Borlée and Kévin Borlée achieved at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Kevin Borlée rushes to bronze, just ahead of Jamaican Christopher Taylor. © Reuters

cheetahs

The Belgian Cheetahs finished sixth in their 4×400 meters final. The United States also went gold there.

Helena Ponette, Imke Vervaet, Paulien Couckuyt and Camille Laus clocked 3:26.29. Talitha Diggs, Abby Steiner, Britton Wilson and Sydney McLaughlin won the gold medal in 3:17.79, ahead of Jamaica (3:20.74) and Great Britain (3:22.64).

The Belgian Cheetahs have a record time at the distance of 3:23.96, which Naomi Van den Broeck, Imke Vervaet, Paulien Couckuyt and Camille Laus achieved at the Tokyo Olympics last year. Carole Bam’s athletes finished seventh at the Tokyo Olympics and sixth in Belgrade at the World Indoor Championships in March. Naomi Van den Broeck, Imke Vervaet, Helena Ponette and Camille Laus clocked 3:28.02 in the heats on Saturday, good for the fourth overall time.

The best World Cup ever

Never before has the Belgian team performed so well at this world event. With three medals, Belgium is sixteenth in the medal standings.

The unaffordable Nafi Thiam won gold in the heptathlon thanks to his record in a major championship (6,947 points). Now double Olympic (2016, 2021) and now world champion (2017, 2022), she joins the absolute top with the record holder of the discipline, the American Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

Bashir Abdi also continues to write the history of Belgian athletics. The always smiling Gentenaar, already a bronze medalist in Tokyo, once again climbs to the third step of the marathon podium, a first for a Belgian in the world championship.

On Sunday, the Belgian harvest improved further thanks to the Tornados.

Noor Vidts finished fifth in the heptathlon on Monday, with a total of 6,559 points, close to his personal best from the Olympic Games in Japan (6,571 pts). To close out the World Cup, the Belgian Cheetahs took sixth place in the 4×400 meters final, repeating their performance from the World Indoor Championships in March. That gives Belgium five top-eight spots at the end of the World Cup, which is also a record for black-yellow-red athletics.

