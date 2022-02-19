This was the biggest Super Bowl trailer of this year



It’s no longer uncommon for Marvel Studios to break all kinds of records. The studio quickly hit the top of the box office with Spider-Man: No Way Home. In fact, it became, by far, the highest-grossing film of the pandemic.

Of course, this means that for Marvel Studios, the pressure for the future is great and the expectations are high. The same goes for the next film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which tells the story of Spider Man: No Coming Home keep on going.

Super Bowl Trailer

Disney chose to air a trailer for the film during Super Bowl LVI, the biggest TV show of the year in the United States. An analysis agency reveals that it became the most watched trailer during the game.

RelishMix reports it. The trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness garnered a total of 93.12 million views across all online channels within 24 hours of airing. The film Jurassic World: Dominion came close, with 86.82 million views and the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reached 80.34 million views.

Other than that, there was little fighting. Netflix’s The Adam Project reached 32.3 million views and Nope reached 21.65 million views. marvel series moon knight stuck at 16 million viewers.