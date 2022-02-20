Extraterrestrial destinations – nationalgeographic | National geographic

hot spots

Area 51, NevadaUNITED STATES

Area 51, about 150 miles north of Las Vegas, is part of a top-secret US military base above which a permanent no-fly zone applies. Conspiracy theorists believe the base is a repository for crashed alien spacecraft and their occupants, which the US government has neither confirmed nor denied. Authorities actively discourage visitors from approaching within five miles of the facility, but some tours will take you around the cordon and the two main gates.

rosewell, New MexicoUNITED STATES

In July 1947, an unknown object crashed into Earth just northwest of Roswell during a thunderstorm. A farmer cleared the rubble, which was immediately confiscated by the military. The first official military press release stated that a “flying disc” had been found, a claim quickly retracted, to say it was a downed weather balloon.

Kecksburg, PennsylvaniaUNITED STATES

On December 9, 1965, in a forest near the town of Keckburg, a copper-colored object 4.5 meters long, engraved with what appeared to be Egyptian hieroglyphics, crashed to the ground. Many locals saw the object, but the US military soon arrived and ordered everyone to leave the site. Eyewitnesses were instructed to forget what they saw, which of course caused the story to spread like wildfire. The UFO replica that was placed in the city in 1990 has become a tourist attraction.

Well Wycliffe, Australia

Wycliffe Well, the self-proclaimed UFO capital of Australia, is located in the Northern Territory, about 200 miles north of Alice Springs. It’s said to be one of the top five UFO hotspots in the world, and for good reason: there’s a sighting every few days on average. Visitors can stay in cabins at Wycliffe Well Holiday Park, which have newspaper clippings of UFO sightings on the walls and are said to spot one if you stay longer than 48 hours.

M-triangle, Russia

Just under a thousand kilometers east of Moscow, in the area around the isolated village of Molyobka, lies Russia’s answer to Area 51. Here in the foothills of the Urals, locals claim to have saw a series of inexplicable phenomena, including floating lights, strange symbols written in the skies, and translucent beings. There are persistent rumors that people who have visited the area return with heightened intelligence or have even developed superhuman powers.