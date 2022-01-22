This is why you should watch American sports at night (video)

While most of us are on one ear, many athletes are springing into action on the other side of the Atlantic. At night, the spectacle of various American sports takes place. You can play baseball, American football, basketball and ice hockey.

This means that the United States has horrible sports, each with its own history.

Major League Baseball (MLB)

The competition ended last night, with an unexpected winner in advance: the Houston Astros. That’s what makes the sport so beautiful, every year there’s a chance another team will win. This contrasts with many sports (especially football) in Europe. It was Houston’s first MLB title, and it was the same for the Chicago Cubs last year.

During a baseball season, players travel constantly. They play 162 (!) regular competitive matches. The spectacular homers and catches are of course fantastic to watch, but the tactics behind the play are also interesting to follow.

National Football League (NFL)

Number 1 popular sport in America. Where we enjoy a football game every week, people look forward to it Sunday night football. Most teams play American football on Sundays. For many families, that means a day: early in the morning at the stadium, barbecue with everyone and then enjoying the game.

The competition lasts ‘only’ 6 months, from the beginning of September to the beginning of February. It’s because of the enormous intensity of the game. In the end, it’s only about one thing: winning the Super Bowl. Everything about the sport is spectacular, from cheerleaders to endless commercials, from beautiful touchdowns to tough tackles: highly recommended!

National Basketball Association (NBA)

Big stars like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were the faces of the NBA. Now that throne is reserved for Golden State Warriors bosses Stephen Curry and Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James. For 3 years, they and their teams have been in the final of the highest basketball competition.

Unlike the NFL, basketball players play more than once a week. They play over 82 regular competitive games from late October to mid-June. The show takes place at the end, during the play-offs. There, the top 16 teams compete for the national title. In the NBA, you can lick your fingers off phenomenal 3-pointers and sick dunks.

National Hockey League (NHL)

If you like the spectacle, then the best ice hockey league in the country is for you. All 31 teams are battling – sometimes literally – for a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals. The NHL also plays 82 games in a season, which begins each year in October and runs through June. Winning the Stanley Cup – a trophy that measures nearly three feet – is what the NHL is all about.

In sport almost – with emphasis on almost – anything goes: you can kick your opponent against the ice or the wall. This ensures that the fans enjoy the game even more. Usually it ends in a fight, which drives the fans even crazier. Definitely worth sitting down for a while.

