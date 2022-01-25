Maaskant will remain associated with the Bruse Boys until the summer of 2024

December Coaches News



Pim Bruins succeeds Harro Hazelaar as coach of second division Oostkapelle/Domburg. Bruins is still active at SSV ’65 in Goes, but will move there next summer.

Bruinisse’s Perry Snoep will be the new coach of fourth division side Smerdiek. Snoep is still working at Nieuwdorp, but will leave the Beveland club after one season.

Soufian Dooms and fourth division side Breskens have agreed a contract extension. Dooms will enter his fourth season with the club next summer.

Ronny Tresonie remains with fourth division team Sluis. The coach has been with the club for ten seasons, split over two spells.

Sigi Leest will start next summer at SDO’63 in Lamswaarde, where he previously worked. He succeeds Johnny Merckx in the fourth division on Sunday.

Eric Vanhijfte will continue to work for the fourth year student from Graauw on Sunday. Vanhijfte is now in his second season with the club.

Zaamslag has extended the contract with Belgian coach Ives Vandriessche for one season. The Third Division side on Saturday are still seeing some setback, despite disappointing performances. Vandriessche is in his first season with the club, which sits last in 3rd Class A.

Fourth division side Brouwershaven have found a successor in Danny Sandhövel, who will leave after this season. Marcel Verschoor from Nieuwerkerk, who is currently assistant coach at Duiveland, will be in charge of the group from next summer. Verschoor (26) makes his debut as a head coach in the standard competition.

Marino Dhooge will be the new coach of the Corn Boys from next season. Dhooge and the Fourth Division side agree a three-year deal on Sunday. Dhooge is the successor of John Moes, who leaves for Vogelwaarde.

Rohan de Geus will coach SSV’65 next year. De Geus is the successor to Pim Bruins in second division Goese. De Geus comes from Duiveland, where he ruled for four seasons. In 2019 De Geus and Duiveland became 4th class champions.

Jesse de Waal will be STEEN’s new coach from next season. At 28, he can consider himself one of the youngest coaches in Zealand amateur football. De Waal has already worked with current head coach Marco van Vlierberghe this year, but next season he will be able to do everything himself.

Danny Sandhövel will be the new coach of the fourth division team DwO’15. He takes over from Arjan Sandee. Sandhövel is currently in his fourth year at Brouwershaven.

Wemeldinge and John Tahapary stayed there for another year. The Goes coach will then enter his third season as coach of the fourth division.

At Vogelwaarde, Johnny Moes from Terneuzen will be in front of the group of players next season. Moes hails from Corn Boys and is the successor to Patrick Boute.

Mario de Fouw will also coach Clinge next year. This will be his third season with the Zeeland-Flemish club for the native of Terneuze.

Value elected to pursue another season with Jeroen Bakx. Bakx is working on his first club and is now working on his second year with the Fourth Division.

Huib and Aloys Meerman will also coach VCK next year. Father and son then become the coaching duo of third division team Koudekerke for the third consecutive season.