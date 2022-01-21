Olympic athletes must be careful in Beijing: protests could lead to sanctions | sport

The employee made his statements during a digital meeting of the Chinese Embassy in the United States. He said penalties could include the loss of an athlete’s accreditation if they are found to have acted in violation of the Olympic charter.

As the Games approached, several countries criticized China’s violation of human rights. This is why influential sporting nations like the United States, Australia and Great Britain have decided on a diplomatic boycott. They don’t send government officials to the Games. There is no question of a sports boycott. The Netherlands also does not send a government delegation to the Games, but has not openly supported the boycott of the United States, among others.

The International Olympic Committee gave athletes at the Tokyo Games last summer a space to express their political or social views, but also stressed that any form of protest, political or religious propaganda during the games and during tributes on the podium or in the athletes’ village remains prohibited. . IOC member Dick Pound said in December that athletes are allowed to speak during the Games in Beijing, but must respect the laws of the host country.