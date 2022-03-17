Local parties have done well across Zeeland in most municipalities. Listing links from GroenLinks and PvdA performed very well in Middelburg and Goes. The Forum for Democracy has gained a foothold in the four municipalities where the party first participated. This is how Zeeland voted yesterday in the municipal elections.

The new GroenLinks/PvdA combination is the big winner of the elections in Middelburg. Local Party Middelburg has to give up the lead.

The local parties again dominate the municipal council of Vlissingen. The Souburg-Ritthem party emerged from the elections as the largest party again, with 5 seats. The municipal council will soon be made up of no less than 13 political parties.

The new party Hart Voor Veere crushes the city council of Veere hard with 3 seats. The SGP becomes the largest party there with 4 seats.

Few changes to Hulst City Council. General interest Groot Hulst again wins 7 seats, making it the largest party. CDA (4), Groot Hontenisse Hulst (3), PvdA (2) and HulstPlus (2) will also retain their seats. Newcomers D66 and Forum for Democracy get a seat.

The municipality of Sluis was the first to communicate a provisional result. Lokaal Sluis became the largest party there, followed shortly by the VVD.

Very little will change within the council of Zeeland’s largest municipality in the coming years: Terneuzen. Again, there are thirteen parties on the city council. And again TOP/Municipality is the biggest.

The current coalition in Goes has lost its majority. The CDA, four years ago still the largest party, lost one seat and came to 4. The new combination of PvdA and GroenLinks emerged as the big winner.

The VVD remains by far the largest party in Kapelle. However, this party lost one seat. This seat will go to the SGP, which now has three seats, just like the VVD and the Gemeentebelang.

Noord-Bevelands Belang (NBB) is again the largest party in Noord-Beveland. The BNB retains four seats in the provisional result. The CDA loses a seat and the PvdA/GroenLinks is the only party to win a seat.

The local Borsele Party (LPB) won the municipal elections in Borsele. The opposition party beat the coalition parties SGP/CU and CDA in a head-to-head race, which reacted somewhat surprised at the great success of the locals.

Smiling faces to party leaders Maarten Both (SGP) and Marien Weststrate (Liveable Reimerswaal). Their parties gained an additional seat compared to four years ago, so that the SGP rose to 8 and Leefbaar to 4 in the council of Reimerswaal.

SGP and ABT both win a seat. The SGP has 7 seats, making it by far the largest faction on the Thool Council. The other parties remain stable.

LSD remains by far the largest party in Schouwen-Duiveland, retaining 6 seats; the CDA follows at a distance with 3 seats.

