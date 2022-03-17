The giant duck had to be about 70 centimeters long and weigh at least 2 kilos.

For twenty years, researchers from the former gold and coal mining town of St Bathans in New Zealand have been searching for fossil remains. And it pays off. During this time, several animals have been discovered that lived here millions of years ago. In a new study researchers come up with another wonderful discovery. Because in one of New Zealand’s richest fossil sites, they’ve found a new, extinct species of duck.

giant duck

It turns out to be a particularly large specimen, as shown by the discovery of a large wing bone. Named Catriona, the duck was to look like the paradise casarca – an endemic New Zealand duck – but larger. For example, the giant duck was probably about 70 centimeters long and weighed at least 2 kilograms.

the biggest

It is not uncommon to find duck remains in St Bathans. In fact, duck bones are the most common bird bones found at St Bathans. We already know seven species of ducks. But none of them were as huge as Catriona. “It’s the largest of all the ducks found here,” said study researcher Alan Tennyson.

giant birds New Zealand is known for its giant birds. Long ago, great moas, giant geese and eagles ruled. In 2019, researchers also discovered the fossil remains of the world’s largest parrot near St Bathans. This animal could compete with a dodo and weighed barely 7 kilos. Moreover, it is not exceptional that the birds of the islands come out of their seams and can reach enormous sizes. In addition to the parrot, a gigantic pigeon in Fiji, a large stork in Flores and colossal ducks in Hawaii have already been excavated. Giant owls and other birds of prey dominated the Caribbean.

The discovery once again demonstrates just how rich the wildlife of St Bathans once was. Several exotic species, such as relatives of flamingos and crocodiles, have already been discovered here. The ancestors of today’s kiwis and bridge lizards also lived here.

Manuherikia Lake

All these animals probably lived together around a gigantic prehistoric lake called Lake Manuherikia. And thanks to the discovery of more and more fossil remains, we are expanding our knowledge of the fauna of this time. “The fauna of St Bathans is around 15 to 19 million years old,” said researcher Nic Rawlence. “It opens a window into a real Miocene wonderland that we knew relatively little about until recently.”

Faded away

Unfortunately, the newly discovered giant duck didn’t live forever. Tennyson suspects that Catriona became extinct due to dramatic tectonic and climatic changes in the area, ultimately causing the entire lake to disappear. “Or maybe the duck has become a modern species and its descendants are still with us,” suggests the researcher.

Overall, the new discovery highlights the global significance of the St Bathans fossils. “We are now beginning to better understand the evolution of ducks and their relatives,” concludes Tennyson.