New Zealand coach Gary Stead Revealed that team management wants Ken WilliamsonHe, who has been struggling with injuries for some time, will need to focus on T20 cricket in the coming months as it will make it easier for him to manage his workload and ensure he is ready for the Tour d’ England in June.

Williamson, who has an elbow problem, will return to Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL, which kicks off on March 26.



1 linked

Kane is on his way to India. All IPL Men [12 New Zealand players are part of the league] They left this week and are going there. It’s just part of the current cycle of what it looks like in the world of cricket,” Stead said after New Zealand announced their roster for the series against the Netherlands, which will take place from March 25 to April 4. It’s going really well. He’s been everywhere we want him to be and it’s been great.

“For us, Kane playing T20 cricket is the right way to go in the short term. It means that we can manage our expenses a little more. And we have a much clearer idea of ​​how many balls he’s going to hit, make sure he gradually loads the elbow, aiming to be on UK audition right, which we really hope.

A recurrence of his old elbow problem – which plagued him in 2021 – during the New Zealand tour of India means Williamson has not played cricket since last December. Stead said the plan was for Williamson to be fit for the three England Tests – part of the World Test Championship – which start on June 2.

Williamson has played a total of five T20Is in 2021 ahead of the T20 World Cup in October and didn’t feature in any ODI matches last year. He also missed a few games in the first leg of IPL 2021 and had to cut short his spells in the net during the T20 World Cup to deal with the injury that erupted ahead of the World Championship. Williamson, 31, chose not to have surgery and instead went to rehab. He had previously planned to return to court for the home Test series against South Africa in February this year, but This does not happen†

Meanwhile, despite missing 12 players to challenge the Netherlands, Stead expressed his delight at the prospect of new faces such as Michael Braswell And the Dean Cleaver – They both received their first subpoenas – V the team†While Bracewell was named after the ODI and T20I teams, Cleaver was only selected for the T20I. Brasswell and Cleaver finished first and second in this season’s New Zealand Super Smash T20, with 478 and 369 points respectively.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Stead said. “Every time a new player is selected for New Zealand and plays in the Black Caps, it’s exciting for them and exciting for our team. I think the natural opportunity that came from the elimination of 12 players playing for us in the IPL.

“We try to be loyal to those who were on our team and I think that’s part of why we’ve had some of the success that we’ve had. We don’t facilitate the integration of teams, but Michael knocks on the door “He’s a real player. He has great skills. In all three game formats, so I can’t wait to see what he can accomplish.

The domestic series against the Netherlands begins on March 25 with a one-off T20I, followed by the three-game ODI series – which will be part of the Super League World Cup – from March 29.