The United States and the United Kingdom will discuss trade relations between the two countries. The first talks are scheduled for next week in the US city of Baltimore. Further talks on British soil will follow later this spring.

Since Brexit, the UK and the US no longer have the trade agreements that existed when the British were still part of the European Union. A new trade agreement has not yet been signed. Collaboration and innovation are on the program of the scheduled interviews.

Transatlantic trade between the UK and the US is worth around €240 billion a year. A trade agreement with the United States is therefore important for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson had previously promised that Brexit would allow the UK to quickly negotiate new trade deals that are more favorable than those the EU has struck with many countries. Until now, it was more difficult. Last year, during a visit to the White House, Johnson could not secure a commitment to discuss a free trade agreement.