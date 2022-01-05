This film on Netflix with Ben Affleck very well in the USA

New movies and series are regularly added to Netflix. An old Ben Affleck film is doing well in the United States.

Netflix is ​​full of so much content that it can be hard to find great movies and shows. To shed some light in the dark, Netflix lists the most popular titles. This way you know which titles are being talked about at the coffee machine. In the United States, it’s the movie The Town. This is hitting hard in the United States.

The city on Netflix

We can actually call The Town a classic on Netflix. The film with Ben Affleck has been released since 2010. The story takes place in a neighborhood of Boston known for armed robberies. A group of criminals about to seize a bank destroy it to escape. To escape, they kidnap a bank employee, but one of the robbers falls in love with her. He must keep this a secret from everyone.

This mysterious older series on Netflix is ​​suddenly doing weirdly well

In addition to Ben Affleck, actors such as Jeremy Renner, Blake Lively, and Jon Hamm also play a role. Renner even managed to secure an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the film. A peculiar fact is that Affleck also directed the film.

Good marks

The film is now on Netflix, but managed to score well in 2010. It went on to cash in $ 154 million. Also on Rotten tomatoes the film worked well. The film manages to score a whopping 92 percent. to IMDb the film does a little less, but still manages to deliver a decent score. He rolls a 7.5.

The big question, of course, is why the film is doing so well in the United States. The answer is simple: the title has only been available since January 1. Plus, a movie over 11 years old can quickly fade from mind. A good reason to take another look. You can also just check it out in the Netherlands as the title is on Netflix.