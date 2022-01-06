this is the meaning of the outfits in the film

Do not seek is Netflix’s latest creation and has been part of the streaming service’s offerings since December 24. And while the star cast is reason enough to watch, the outfits from the film are also important. Costume designer Susan Matheson explains in an interview with GQ Magazine what the looks from the Netflix movie mean.

Why was Timothée Chalamet wearing a mule and Meryl Streep wearing Armani suits?

1. Timothée Chalamet als Jule

Turns out we’re not the only ones obsessed with Timothée Chalamet – Matheson reveals she’s had the best time of her life with the star. To get Yule’s look, she rummaged through several trash cans at thrift stores for outfits that would bring the evangelical “shoplifting punk skateboarder” to life.

Fans aren’t happy with Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s new movie and go wild on Twitter

She also sewed a Christian camp sticker onto her down jacket, made up a band called Noah’s Flood, and had a friend make fake wares to refer to the apocalypse. Additionally, she found a motocross t-shirt from Du Quoin, Illinois after McKay revealed Yule was from there.

2. Meryl Streep as President Janie Orlean

How to dress a fictitious female president of the United States? With power combinations of course, preferably in red. Meryl Streep’s wardrobe was also accented with blue accents (because Orleans is a patriot) and her costumes were made by Armani. Even his watch has a special meaning.

“She’s wearing a Piaget. I know it’s hard to believe, but that’s really the name of the watch: it’s an Extremely Lady watch. Piaget has reissued its Extremely Lady watch from the 1960s, and it is the watch that Jackie Kennedy wore to the White House ”,, reveals Matheson. The look is completed with Trinity de Cartier earrings and a matching Trinity de Cartier de Cartier ring.

3. Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr Randall Mindy

Matheson reveals to GQ that she was able to expand Leonardo’s wardrobe the most in Don’t Look Up. That’s because, although he starts out as a professor who wears purely vintage clothes and doesn’t care much about his wardrobe, he ends up becoming a White House spokesperson during this massive crisis.

“So Leo is finally starting to change. They start by shaving their beards a little, then he begins to wear Canali and Brunello Cucinelli costumes ”, said Matheson. “He even wears a Valentino tuxedo then. Then he realizes he has to go home and that’s when he starts wearing his old clothes again. He completes these looks with the Cartier Tank Solo watch.

4. Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky

Like Leo, Jennifer Lawrence’s character Kate also undergoes a style transformation in Do not seek. While she starts out with clothes inspired by typical college students, she begins to dress differently as she opens up more. When she is then shunned by the public and returns home, her wardrobe is imbued with Gothic elements.

“She’s really starting to wear things that look like they’re from a thrift store that take her completely away from the White House world,” said Matheson.

5. Kid Cudi as DJ Chello

The rapper appears alongside Ariana Grande for the comet-friendly love song “Just Look Up”. Matheson wanted him to wear a chic piece from Giorgio Armani’s ski line that she said came straight from a photoshoot in the mountains.

“Because I was desperate to get it right away, he arrived with alpine dirt still on my boots [from the photoshoot], “ said Matheson. “If I had brought a sample to a lab, I could have told which mountain range they had turned into. “