Bloemendaal

Bloemendaal’s women’s selection has been further strengthened for the coming season. New Zealand international Tyler Lench was recently snapped up.

HC Bloemendaal has attracted New Zealand international Tyler Lench (25) as a reinforcement for Ladies 1.

The attacking midfielder is currently playing for her country in the World Hockey Championship in Amstelveen. Next came the Commonwealth Games (July 28-August 7) ​​in Birmingham before 25-year-old Lench showed up at ‘t Kopje.

Lench hopes to improve as a hockey star in the Dutch competition. ,,Certainly on a tactical level, European and especially Dutch teams play differently than at home in New Zealand. I hope to learn a lot in this area.

,,With Lench we bring extra speed to our game. She’s an attacking midfielder and she’s lightning fast thanks to her track and field background,” said Koen Hemmes of the Women’s Top Hockey Committee in Bloemendaal.

With the already announced arrival of Argentinian Majo Granatto and German Sonja Zimmerman, Bloemendaal will have more experienced players at a higher level with this third international.