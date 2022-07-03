OUR Sports† Wednesday, June 22, 8:51 p.m.

Dutch water polo players lose at World Cup to USA

Dutch water polo players lost to the United States at the World Cup in Budapest: 11-7. Excellent resistance was delivered, but the surplus of American experience was the decisive factor.

The Orange team got off to an energetic start to the World Cup on Sunday, beating Argentina with big numbers (29-6). In this match, the Netherlands were superior; all players have then succeeded in hitting the target.

Olympic champion

It was already clear in advance that the game against the United States would have a completely different course. The Americans have dominated women’s water polo for some time, winning gold at the last three World Cups and the last three Olympics.

Water Polo World Cup Live at NOS All Orange matches can be seen live on NOS.nl and in the NOS app. Friday, South Africa will be the third and last opponent of the group from 7:30 p.m. The winner of the group qualifies directly for the quarter-finals, numbers two and three advance to the intermediate round.

In the bath in Debrecen, the Netherlands were sometimes strong on the ball in the opening phase, but in the decisive moments it went wrong. Because USA had clean shots and the excellent Ashleigh Johnson on target, the first quarter went to America.

The tight American defense forced Orange into increasingly impossible shooting positions in the second game. Laura Aarts kept Orange in the running with a number of saves and it got tense in the final quarter at 7-9. The Americans then got back on track and finished it routinely.

On Friday, the Orange team will play their third and final group game against South Africa. This country has already been tough against the United States and has also lost against Argentina. The Netherlands are now second in the group.