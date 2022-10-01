09:04. Neuville climbs to 4th place. Thierry Neuville somewhat made up for his bad day on Friday Saturday, moving from 6th to 4th place in the standings. There were no stage wins, which were split between Craig Breen and World Cup leader Kalle Rovanperä. In the gallery, Rovanperä, who celebrates his birthday today, has also taken over the management of Ott Tänak. It will be difficult for Neuville in 4th place to come back as Tänak is almost a minute ahead of him. . Neuville climbs to 4th place Thierry Neuville somewhat made up for his bad day on Friday Saturday, moving from 6th to 4th place in the standings. There were no stage wins, which were split between Craig Breen and World Cup leader Kalle Rovanperä. In the gallery, Rovanperä, who celebrates his birthday today, has also taken over the management of Ott Tänak. It will be difficult for Neuville in 4th place to come back as Tänak is almost a minute ahead of him.

9:03 a.m. It was a rough day, but there was nothing more. I could only drive at my own pace and try to survive. Thierry Neuville.

01-10-2022.

12:19 p.m. "Opportunities on Saturday". On Friday evening, Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1) parked their car in the sodden service park. The duo finished a soaking wet second day in sixth place. There is no doubt that the road surface had to be swept today. "It fell a lot of rain", launched Thierry Neuville in an open door. "During the first loop of three stages it was hard to find. There were some good split times, but I also spun a few times. During the afternoon shift we tried to make some adjustments to get a better feeling with the car. This morning it was set too hard. When changing the setting, I may have been a bit too careful. More rain is expected in Auckland tomorrow. "Yes , apparently, it could be worse. Either way, I see opportunities to get back into the game. In these treacherous conditions, anything is possible. Anyone can make a mistake and conditions could get worse. Let's see what tomorrow has in store for us. We have nothing to lose."

30-09-2022.

07 hours. Neuville: "Not a good day". Hyundai de Neuville and his co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe did 2 laps in the first loop today. The setup of the car wasn't ideal, but it improved as the day went on. But then the worn tires played. Especially in the rain in Stage 6 it was difficult to keep the car in line, Neuville said. "It was not a good day for us. I still don't have 100% confidence in the car. We have to work on some things. In Greece (the last rally he won, editor's note) I felt comfortable, but the other rallies I never felt good enough to push."

06h41.Thierry Neuville is 7th halfway through Friday. Today was the first real down-under day, Thierry Neuville is his Hyundai went from 3 to 6. His big second behind yesterday became 45″6 on his Estonian teammate Ott Tänak, the leader. He often had to give up his leading position. The Estonian won the 4th and 7th stages and came after these stages The lead is still in the lead. His lead is therefore not large. The Welshman Elfyn Evans follows only 2 tenths. The world champion Sébastien Ogier is 6.7 behind, World Cup leader Kalle Rovanperä half a second behind. These three drive a Toyota. Today we have 2 loops of the same 3 rides, good for 158.56km, more than half the total distance near Auckland. Tomorrow there are 4 more rides (including a Power Stage).

30-09-2022.

9:40 a.m. Good to be back in New Zealand. The objective is to maintain the momentum of the last rallies and in particular our victory in Greece. Thierry Neuville.

