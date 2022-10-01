US soybeans recently became traceable in eighty countries, including the Netherlands. A new system of transferable certificates developed by US soybean growers shows where the seeds came from and whether the crop was sustainable.

The US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) issues the new certificates, which can be transferred up to four times. This is important for the Netherlands, because almost a quarter of the 1.3 billion kilos of soybeans a year that our country imports from the United States, according to CBS figures, is immediately re-exported for processing abroad. ‘foreign.

In the Netherlands, manufacturers process soy in animal feed, food and non-food applications. The transfer of new sustainability certificates is governed by the US Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol (SSAP). In this system, customers can check the sustainability of batches of soybeans and see if the products purchased meet their own environmental, social and governance objectives.

Achieve goals

Based on this data, they can report on progress towards achieving these goals. The SSAP is a third-party certified and verified collaborative approach that monitors sustainable soy production nationwide.

The system is designed in such a way that the mass balance of the controlled sustainable soybeans remains the same with each transfer. Calculations on industrial processing are also included in the system.