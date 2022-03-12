Rico Verhoeven Although Rico is already known worldwide for his skills in the ring, kickboxers also dream of another international career. If it were up to Rico, we would see him one day in great American films. He does not hide that his dream is to become an actor. In his recently released documentary – which is aptly named I wish a lot – He talks about it. “I’ve been working on the next job for a long time and that’s acting.” He also states that he was interested in acting from an early age, as he sometimes saw combative elements in it. The person who inspired him is Arnold Schwarzenegger, who, in addition to his career as a bodybuilder, also managed to gain fame as an actor. Martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme succeeded in motivating Rico to fulfill his acting dream. Riku is realistic and knows that one day he will have to choose between playing or fighting. He hopes to achieve what he wanted by fighting and choosing to act.

Yolanthi Kabau Yolanthi with her latest movie just say yes It has already reached many countries. romcom has topped the top ten on Netflix in multiple countries since its release. In addition to this romantic comedy from the Netherlands, Yolanth has acted in many foreign films and series. Yolanth additionally speaks Dutch, Turkish, Spanish and English. Partly because of this, the actress managed to score a role in a pop film like the American film suffer the harvest And the Turkish version of police school. Meanwhile, Yolanth lives in Los Angeles and continues to work as an international actress. She is currently in Egypt for a film. And the actress shared a video with her Instagram followers in which she plays international roles, including the languages ​​he speaks fluently. You watch the video below.

Glenys Grace Singer Glenys Grace has long dreamed of a breakthrough in America and came out with her participation in american talent She was so close in 2018. She promised at the time that her penetration of America would never mean she would “never forget Holland”. She reached the final, but did not win. After the supermarket incident, she again caught the attention of Americans. This time less positive. This is the size on the homepage of the entertainment site TMZWhere did you read this from any of the previous finalists american talentSo Glennis was arrested for assault. Glennis has now been released and awaits an ongoing investigation. You are watching a video of the Glennis test on. Formula american talent here below.

neck Anouk has had a checkered career. The singer has always been popular in the Netherlands and Belgium, but it’s even harder abroad. He was successful in 2006 in Israel and Turkey. on his number a word Anouk also reached number one in the Albanian charts. The same year, Anouk tried to succeed in Canada, but failed. In Norway and America Anouk fled with her song LostAfter the number by The Norwegian has talent and america If you think you can dance Can be heard. While participating in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013, Anouk also managed to share her music with the world. on his number the birds I managed to reach the final. He reached ninth place, the highest mark for the Netherlands in fourteen years.

Fabrice Not from Dutch territory, but known from Dutch and Belgian version island of seduction It’s Fabrice. Although he is now committed to participating in BSC Already in a dream, his biggest dream is elsewhere. He hopes to make great strides as an actor. The fact that he doesn’t have any acting experience yet doesn’t stop him. On the love show, he says it’s his biggest wish, along with finding love. His rider Phaedra told him, “I just have huge ambitions.” “I’m convinced you can achieve anything you want,” Fabrizio said. “I want America. I want Los Angeles. And especially to become an actor in Hollywood.

If you are interested in a documentary by Rico Verhoeven: watch the four-part series I wish a lot In Prime Video. The series is not only about his biggest dream, but also about his ambitions as an entrepreneur and a parent.